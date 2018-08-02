A former chef accused of conspiring to cook large quantities of meth with ingredients smuggled into New Zealand under the guise of dishwashing liquid has been sentenced to nine years, nine months' imprisonment.

Shui Tong Wong, 61, appeared at the Auckland High Court for sentencing today before Justice Graham Lang.

Wong is part of a group charged with several offences relating to the supply of methamphetamine and the possession of equipment with intent to manufacture the class-A drug.

He was arrested at a Newmarket TAB last year after an investigation by the National Organised Crime Group, code-named Operation Reverse, unveiled what was believed to be a new method of smuggling drugs into the country.

Advertisement

On January 14, 2017, a consignment of cargo containing about 160 litres of a substance labelled as dishwashing liquid left Hong Kong aboard the vessel MOL Destiny.

The shipment arrived in New Zealand on January 28 and was examined by Customs. Once analysed, the substance was found to contain a material known as t-boc.

T-boc is a form of methamphetamine that is chemically masked to prevent it being detected by authorities.

Through a chemical process t-boc can be converted back to meth for sale. The police operation is thought to have been the first time this form of meth was seized in New Zealand.

It is understood the liquid seized in the operation could have been converted into about 46kg of pure meth.

The drugs were labelled dishwashing liquid. Photo / NZ Police

In the days after the shipment arrived, police allege the defendants delivered the consignment to an address in Pakuranga, before moving it using a delivery company to a storage unit in New Lynn, and finally to an address in Te Atatu.

Wong plead guilty to three charges on July 6 this year, including; possession of material, t-boc methamphetamine, and equipment with the intent to manufacture methamphetamine; conspiring to manufacture methamphetamine; and possessing methamphetamine.

The Crown categorised Wong's offending as being responsible for the group's New Zealand based logistics, akin to a manager.

During Wong's arrest, $250,000 cash was found at his address in Te Atatu South, along with 28g of methamphetamine and drug utensils.

The Crown said Wong explained these funds as an accumulation of money from a marital split, the sale of a takeaway bar, and years working as a kitchen hand.

Wong's counsel argued that he was the lesser player of the three accused, and although he was aware that the chemicals were used for manufacturing drugs, he wasn't sure of what drugs.

The Crown said Wong was more than "a foot soldier without any knowledge of what was going on".

They argued that Wong lacked responsibility and acceptance of the offending, but in reply Wong's counsel said he had in fact expressed severe remorse and apologised for what he had done.

Wong was said to have been using drugs at the time of offending, and also had a gambling problem.

Wong's counsel said throughout the court process his client had not hidden his drug problem.

"He is not sweeping it under the carpet and he is being candid," he said.

"He hasn't tried to hide or disguise it, he has taken responsibility and talked about it."

Wong's counsel reported he had provided some co-operation during investigations, providing police with information about the workings of the drug operation.

He was also said to have had no previous criminal history, and played a lesser role in the offending.

Justice Lang said the most serious charge was conspiring to manufacture methamphetamine.

He said in deciding on a sentence he had to take into account Wong's culpability in possessing equipment and the drug itself.

"All that was necessary was to put these items together and manufacturing could have begun.

"In that case, your culpability was close to that of a person engaged in manufacturing," he said.

The Justice Lang said Wong's offending in terms of the possession of an A-class drug was regarded as being at the top end of the range for this type of charge.

However, he said that at 61 years old, these were Wong's first convictions and he was "entitled to call on previous good character in times like this".

On the charge of conspiring to manufacture methamphetamine, Wong was sentenced to nine years and nine months imprisonment.

On the charge of possession of material, t-boc methamphetamine, and equipment with the intent to manufacture methamphetamine, he was sentenced with four years imprisonment - to be served concurrently.

On the charge of possessing methamphetamine, Wong was sentenced to five months imprisonment, to be served concurrently with all other sentences.

He must serve a minimum term of fours years and 10 months.

Wong's co-accused Thamamanoun Mingsisiouphanh, 47, and Yuen Cheung Chan, 42, were sentenced earlier this year.

Mingsisouphanh​ was sentenced to 14 years in prison, with a minimum term of seven years.

Mingsisouphanh plead guilty to five charges, including possessing material with intent to manufacture methamphetamine, possessing equipment with intent to manufacture, conspiring with others to manufacture methamphetamine, possessing cocaine for supply, and possessing ephedrine for supply of manufacturing of methamphetamine.

Yuen Chan was sentenced by Justice Christine Gordon in December to 10 years and 11 months in prison for his role in the operation, with a minimum jail term of half his sentence.