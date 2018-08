A man has been killed after he tripped and fell underneath his moving vehicle in Hamilton.

A police spokesman said the incident occurred in a car park on Tawa St about 8.20am.

It appeared the man was removing belongings from the boot of his vehicle when it began moving backwards.

He tried to stop it, tripped and fell beneath the vehicle.

He died at the scene.

The serious crash unit is investigating.

