A fire which broke out around 6.30am today in Western Heights is being treated as suspicious, and firefighters and police are still at the scene.

Fire communications shift manager Murray Bannister said Fire and Emergency New Zealand had received multiple calls about the fire on Brookland Rd, with the first call at 6.25am.

"They were reports of a shed on fire. It transpired it was actually a garage fire and it was well involved when we arrived."

A garage fire on Brookland Rd this morning. Photo/Supplied

Two fire trucks were at the scene at the time.

Bannister said the fire was being treated as suspicious.

"A fire investigator is at the scene with police, determining the cause."

There were no injuries.

The garage fire as it was being extinguished. Photo/Supplied

The house and garage on the property are separated and in March this year the house caught fire.

That house fire was also treated as suspicious and no one had been living in it at the time.

A neighbour who only wanted to be known as Linda said her husband had been walking the dog when he noticed the fire.

Linda said the garage was separated from the house and the house was boarded up after the initial fire and no one was living there.

A garage fire on Brookland Rd this morning. Photo/Supplied

"I heard the flames and saw bright lights and popping.

"The fire brigade arrived and they put it out quite fast."

The witness said neighbours were craning to get a glimpse of the garage fire and there were some people on the street.

Another neighbour, who didn't want to be named, said they had heard a popping noise and a Rotorua Daily Post reporter said fire services and police were still at the scene after 8am.