One person has been taken to hospital in a critical condition following a crash in Queenstown.

Emergency services responded to a vehicle collision, located near Gorge Rd and Industrial Pl, at 5.58am this morning.

A St John spokesperson said the crash involved a van which had eight people on board.

One patient was transported to Lakes District Hospital in a critical condition, while all others were taken to hospital for assessment.

Advertisement

Fire and Emergency services also attended and assisted with first aid, a spokesperson said.