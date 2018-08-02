Wet weather is causing commotion on Auckland roads this morning with crashes littering the motorways.

A crash on the Northwestern Motorway, State Highway 16, is blocking the right lane citybound under the St Lukes Rd over bridge.

Motorists are advised to merge left to pass and expect some delays back to Te Atatu

Rd.

There was also a crash on the Upper Harbour Highway, just before the Greenhithe Rd off ramp, which is now cleared but still causing delays back to Squadron Dr.

This follows an earlier crash on the Southern Motorway, State Highway1, northbound which was orginially disrupting traffic in Spaghetti Junction prior to Victoria Park Tunnel.

Traffic is also heavy on the Northern Motorway, citybound between Greville Rd and Onewa Rd; and on the Southern Motorway citybound between Drury and Takanini and Te Irirangi Dr and Greenlane.

On the Northwestern, traffic is heavy at Royal Rd, while on the Southwestern Motorway it is heavy between Dominion Rd and Hillsborough Rd southbound, and between Roscommon Rd and Massey Rd northbound.