Few places will stay dry this weekend with the east coast of the North Island in for a soaking.

MetService meteorologist April Clark said the place to be this weekend would be the South Island's West Coast, while everywhere else would see rain at some point.

This morning a front was passing over Taranaki and Auckland, moving towards Bay of Plenty and Gisborne.

Western areas would see some morning rain before clearing for a fine afternoon.

The front was forecast to slow over eastern Bay of Plenty and the East Cape bringing periods of heavy rain.

Winds remain mostly light tomorrow, but look out for some northerlies around East Cape, and easterlies getting going in the far south. https://t.co/Yjbq0jfCz1 ^TA pic.twitter.com/nbQeK5OT1o — MetService (@MetService) August 2, 2018

A heavy rain watch was in place for the area from 1pm today to 11pm Sunday.

Clark said at this stage is was unclear exactly where would see the heaviest rain and how much could fall, but people in the area should stay updated with the weather forecast.

"There will likely be some more warnings and watches issued for those areas tomorrow," Clark said.

A low could develop on this trough and lie slow moving about Bay of Plenty and East Cape, encouraging strong to gale easterlies about Gisborne, Bay of Plenty and Hawkes Bay. The front was forecast to move away from the east coast Monday into Tuesday.

A stalled front in the east and a low pressure off of the West Coast bring rain to both sides of New Zealand tomorrow, although it is an improving trend in the west, but a worsening trend in the east. https://t.co/Yjbq0jxdqz ^TA pic.twitter.com/5Xn2ZL7862 — MetService (@MetService) August 2, 2018

The upper North Island was in for a relatively dry weekend, with just some rain in areas exposed to the northeast.

The rest of the North Island could see some scattered showers, some heavy, over the weekend.

The South Island's east coast was in for a "murky" end to the week, with low cloud and showers.

Nelson and Marlborough were in for a fine day, so too the West Coast after some morning showers.

Interesting dichotomy of cloud east and north of Auckland with showers in the vicinity ☀☁ pic.twitter.com/dpTnTWhkJ2 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) August 1, 2018

This trend would continue into the weekend with fine weather in the west, and murky, drizzly weather in the east.

"The West Coast is going to be the place to be in the country this weekend, which you don't often hear," Clark said.

Northerlies would strengthen over the South Island on Monday ahead of another front, which was expected to spread rain over the West Coast on Tuesday.

Today's weather

Whangārei

Brief morning rain, then chance shower remaining as fine spells increase. Southwest change morning. 16C high, 5C overnight.

Auckland

​ Brief morning rain, then chance shower remaining as fine spells increase. Southwest change morning.15C high, 4C overnight.

Hamilton

Morning rain then chance afternoon shower as fine spells increase. Light winds. 15C high, 2C overnight.

Tauranga

Occasional rain developing morning and clearing afternoon. Northerly dying out afternoon. 14C high,

6C overnight.

New Plymouth Increasing fine spells. Chance shower until evening. Light winds. 14C high, 4C overnight.



Napier Occasional rain clearing late evening. Northerly gradually dying out. 15C high, 6C overnight.



Wellington Fine spells, and isolated showers clearing by evening. Gentle northerlies gradually dying out. 13C high, 6C overnight.



Nelson Sunny spells. Chance morning shower. Northeast breezes. 12C high, 2C overnight.

Christchurch Morning and evening low cloud or fog, otherwise fine. Light winds. 12C high, 5C overnight.



Dunedin Low cloud and periods of rain. Northeasterlies. 11C high, 9C overnight.