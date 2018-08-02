A_HBT18101804.JPG

Tanvi Bhavsar has a chance for a new life.

Bhavsar has been told she can now apply for a two-year visa after an appeal was made by two Hawke's Bay MPs earlier this year.

Her circumstances were considered "a bad omen" in India following the drowing of her husband, Hemin Limbachiya, at Waimarama Beach on January 14 this year just weeks after they were newly wed.

Now, the 27-year-old's life is filled with new opportunities and hope.

Before her husband died, the couple were halfway through the process of applying for permanent residency, but Immigration New Zealand (INZ) declined the application because Limbachiya was the principal applicant.

Bhavsar's cause gained the attention of National and Labour MPs Lawrence Yule and Stuart Nash, who approached Associate Minister of Immigration Kris Faafoi and made her dream a reality.

Bhavsar described the news of her visa application as a "huge relief" and said it opened a number of doors.

"I was very relieved and happy. I'm just glad I don't have to leave New Zealand. I have the opportunity to move further forward."

Bhavsar had been living in New Zealand with her husband for about three years and they both decided that they wanted to make it their home.

"We just liked this country so much and it was our dream, so I'm sure he would be very happy that I have this opportunity for myself."

The media graduate wasn't sure where the new road would take her, but said she was most likely to end up in Wellington or Auckland, as that's where most media jobs were located.

"I don't mind where I have to go, as long as I find a good permanent job to get residency. It's hard to find a permanent job in graphics, most of them are on a contractual basis.

"I'm just so happy to stay in a country where the people are broadminded and don't judge you. I went back to India for three months, but after coming back here I know that I belong in New Zealand."

Yule said he was thrilled for Bhavsar.

"She's a delightful young woman, she's very strong, she's been through something pretty horrendous and I'm really pleased that New Zealand as a country has some compassion for something like this.

"If she had been forced to stay in India her life would have been very different - it would not have been a good life at all. I think the minister has given a very pragmatic way forward for her."

Yule said he worked very closely with Stuart Nash on the cause as they believed it was of huge significance.

"We had to follow a process before we could actually appeal to the minister then Stuart Nash and I discussed it. We both wanted to help and support her so we both did it together and it's a wonderful result."

Bhavsar's brother, Prashin Kumar, was equally thrilled with the news.

"I was so happy when I heard the news and I'm just grateful to Stuart Nash and Lawrence Yule for all their help," he said.

"We're also very grateful to members of the New Zealand public and the media for all the messages they've sent to help Tanvi's cause."

"It's been a tough journey but she now has the opportunity to find a job of her career choice so the news is brilliant - it's a chance for a whole new life."