Police and St John Ambulance are attending a serious crash in Meeanee, Hawke's Bay.

The crash is on Sandy Rd, Meeanee, Napier.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to the two-car crash at 4:35pm.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

There is currently no information available on injuries or number of occupants in the vehicles.

Diversions are currently in place:

•Northbound traffic is diverted at Sandy and Brookfield Roads.

•Southbound traffic is diverted at Brookfield and Meeanee Roads.

No further details are available.