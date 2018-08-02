Two people have died and multiple are with injuries after a crash in Hawke's Bay.
The incident happened on Sandy Rd, Meeanee, about 4.35pm this afternoon.
A third passenger in the same vehicle of the two who died has serious injuries.
There were two occupants in the second vehicle, a man with minor injuries and a woman, who was uninjured.
A St Johns Ambulance spokesperson said they received a call around 4.30pm and arrived at the scene at 4.49pm.
She confirmed that one person had been transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital with critical injuries and another with minor injuries.
A witness at the scene compared the vehicles to "crumpled tin cans".
The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance and diversions remain in place.
The road is expected to be closed for at least another hour.
Diversions are currently in place:
• Northbound traffic is diverted at Sandy and Brookfield Rds.
• Southbound traffic is diverted at Brookfield and Meeanee Rds.