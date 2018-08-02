Two people have died and multiple are with injuries after a crash in Hawke's Bay.

The incident happened on Sandy Rd, Meeanee, about 4.35pm this afternoon.

A third passenger in the same vehicle of the two who died has serious injuries.

There were two occupants in the second vehicle, a man with minor injuries and a woman, who was uninjured.

A St Johns Ambulance spokesperson said they received a call around 4.30pm and arrived at the scene at 4.49pm.

She confirmed that one person had been transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital with critical injuries and another with minor injuries.

A witness at the scene compared the vehicles to "crumpled tin cans". ​

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance and diversions remain in place.

The road is expected to be closed for at least another hour.

Diversions are currently in place:

• Northbound traffic is diverted at Sandy and Brookfield Rds.

• Southbound traffic is diverted at Brookfield and Meeanee Rds.