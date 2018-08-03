An American middleman who intended to buy some of the 35kg of cocaine hidden inside a diamante-encrusted horse head has been jailed.

Henry Anchondo, 34, appeared for sentencing today in the High Court at Auckland before Justice Graham Lang after earlier pleading guilty to possessing cocaine for supply in June.

He was arrested in Whangārei on September 19 last year, three months after fleeing when the drug deal with US man Ronald Wayne Cook Senior and Mexican national Agustin Suarez-Juarez fell apart.

On May 11, 2016, 35kg of cocaine arrived in New Zealand inside a diamante-encrusted statue, which arrived by plane from Mexico via Hong Kong.

Advertisement

At the time, it was the largest cocaine seizure in New Zealand history and had an estimated street value of up to $14 million.

The diamante-encrusted horse head statue arrived by plane from Mexico. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Today, the court heard Anchondo was a catcher for the drugs but may have had a more significant role in the scheme.

Anchondo claimed he was in New Zealand for a holiday after relationship difficulties back home, something Crown prosecutor Henry Benson-Pope found difficult to believe but conceded there was no evidence to suggest otherwise.

Justice Lang said Anchondo had no role in the planning of the cocaine importation.

"You were a link in a chain designed to separate vendor from a purchaser," the judge said.

Anchondo was also to be paid a fee for his involvement and was due to leave after meeting Cook and Suarez-Juarez, the court heard.

Justice Lang jailed Anchondo for three years and eight months.

The full extent of the scheme was uncovered shortly after Cook and Suarez-Juarez flew into New Zealand from Hawaii on May 31, 2016.

A covert police and Customs surveillance operation was set up to watch the pair.

Cook and Suarez-Juarez then left the country briefly before returning to New Zealand again, believing the drug operation had gone undetected.

But, unbeknown to them, authorities had replaced some of the cocaine with a placebo and planted a tracking device in the statue.

Five kilograms of the cocaine were taken to Auckland's downtown Crowne Plaza Hotel, where Cook and Suarez-Juarez met Anchondo.

However, the group soon discovered the cocaine bricks had been switched for a placebo and found the tracking device inside.

They tried to make a hasty escape.

Henry Anchondo, pictured on CCTV leaving Auckland's Crowne Plaza Hotel. Photo / Supplied

Anchondo, known to the group as "David", went on the run in New Zealand until his capture, while Cook and Suarez-Juarez were arrested in July 2016 trying to board a flight to Los Angeles.

Cook and Suarez-Juarez said during their trial last year they believed they were involved in money laundering and thought the horse head was full of cash, not drugs.

But a jury found them guilty of possession of and attempting to supply a class-A drug.

Justice Sarah Katz sentenced Cook to a total of 17 years and nine months' imprisonment and Suarez-Juarez to 19 years and nine months.

At an earlier appearance, Anchondo told the court he was studying criminology while in custody.

Three suspected masterminds were behind the cocaine operation, and were referred to by Cook and Suarez-Juarez as the "Godfather, Silverio and the Artist".

The Godfather appeared to be the most senior member, Silverio was the largest investor, and the Artist concealed the drugs in the horse head.