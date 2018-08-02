New Plymouth police are hunting multiple offenders involved in the shooting of a man at Taranaki Base Hospital last night.

The 43-year-old victim was shot around 9.30pm and has since undergone surgery and is recovering from his injuries.

Emergency services were first called to the car park off Tukapa St last night after gunfire was heard.

Police said the victim first arrived at the hospital's car park alone in a plain white Toyota Hiace van, and are seeking previous sightings of the van.

Advertisement

"We are also seeking sightings of two other vehicles in the vicinity at the time.

"They have been described as a white van and a dark-coloured sedan," Detective Senior Sergeant Brent Matuku said.

A scene examination is underway and police are reviewing CCTV footage.

Matuku said police did not consider any ongoing risk to the wider public and will "ensure those responsible are found and held to account".

Police asked if anyone could help with their inquiries, they are asked to contact New Plymouth Central Police Station on 06 759 5500.

They could also make an anonymous call to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.