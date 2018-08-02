A Hawke's Bay man has been ordered to pay a sex worker an extra $300 and hand over the phone he used to record his sexual experience with the woman.

The 30-year-old appeared in Napier District Court this week, where he admitted making an intimate visual recording.

The man - who was granted name suppression - had told police that he recorded his time with the sex worker, so he could refer back to it later, as he couldn't afford to keep paying for the service.

A police summary said the pair met at a Hamilton motel on June 20, via a website which outlined conditions including the banning of video recordings.

Coitus interruptus came when the woman noticed the man's phone semi-concealed in a jacket and pointed directly at them.

The man denied filming but the woman grabbed the phone, refused to give it back and called the police.

The man admitted he wanted to watch the recording later because he "could not afford to keep paying all the time."

Defence counsel Scott Jefferson applied for a discharge without conviction and name suppression.

Both applications were granted by Judge Tony Adeane who agreed consequences of conviction and public identification of the man would be disproportionate to the culpability.

The man was ordered to pay $300 as emotional harm reparation to the woman, and his phone will be destroyed.