A handful of anxious DOC search staff, kiwi volunteers and several live capture traps later, and two dogs missing in the Kaweka Forest Park have finally been found.

The canines were discovered 'alive and well' last week and taken to Hastings animal control after spending 25 days lost in the park.

The dogs went missing from Little's Clearing carpark off Kaweka Rd on July 1 and while the owners spent plenty of time and energy looking for them-their attempts were unsucessful.

DOC said the dogs were found by a member of the public on Castle Range Rd last week.

A number of extensive checks of monitored kiwi in the area revealed no deaths or harm to the rare birds.