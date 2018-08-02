Multiple people have suffered injuries after a bus carrying 28 people crashed and rolled on to its side in Manawatu.

A police spokesman said a bus crashed into a ditch on the intersection of SH1 and Rowe Rd in Rongotea at 2.47pm.

"There are varying reports of injury statuses and at this stage the number of injuries has not been determined," police said in a statement.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the Rongotea Brigade was able to confirm there were 28 people on board.

Initial reports suggested the bus had tipped upside down, he said.

A witness at the scene told the Herald the bus was on its side.

"Oh my god the bus has gone completely off the road."

She said there were three ambulances at the scene.

None of those people on board had been trapped but people had suffered mostly moderate and minor injuries, he said. They were being taken to Palmerston North Hospital for treatment.

One person was in a serious condition and was transported to Palmerston North Hospital by ambulance, he said.

SH1 SANSON, MANAWATU - 3:22PM

A service station worker in Rongotea says they have seen three police vehicles and a fire truck racing past.

The crash is the second involving a bus in less than a week after an 11-year-old girl died on Mount Ruapehu on Saturday.

Hannah Francis was killed when the bus crashed while descending the mountain. Passengers on the bus said its brakes appeared to have failed.

The 1994 Mitsubishi Fuso bus involved in that crash had failed nine Certificate of Fitness inspections between 2005 and 2016, and at the end of May this year had recorded 277,885km traveled.

Ross Copland, Chief Executive of Ruapehu Alpine Lifts (RAL) is hoping passengers on the bus involved in the accident at the weekend will make contact.

"Our priority this week has been connecting with everyone on that bus however privacy restrictions have made this a challenge. We would like to ensure that passengers are on the road to recovery, well supported and also keep them updated with the investigation that's underway," Ross says.

While the investigation continues Mt Ruapehu has outsourced its transport and suspended its own transport service.

