The number of people being temporary placed in motels because they have no place to live has dramatically risen in the last three months.

The latest Ministry of Social Development figures show 9245 emergency housing grants were given out between March and June, up from 6138.

The grant covers the cost of short-term accommodation, which is usually a motel.

The Labour-led Government was critical of the use of motels for emergency housing when in Opposition, saying it showed how bad the housing crisis had become.

But it has accepted that they will still be necessary until the social housing stock is increased.

Demand for social housing showed no sign of slowing over the last quarter. The waiting list rose from 7890 in March to 8704 in June. Of that total, 4458 were in Auckland.

The list is not comprehensive. It only covers households in urgent need who have sought help and been approved for social housing.

Housing and Urban Development Minister Phil Twyford said the Government had expected demand for social housing to grow as more "hidden homeless" sought help.

As part of its "kinder" approach to social support, the Government has encouraged people in need to contact social services.

Twyford said the Government was doing everything it could to urgently increase the amount of public housing in New Zealand.

In the last quarter, another 229 emergency, temporary housing places were created, bringing the total to 2341 places.