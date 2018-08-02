A helicopter searching for a missing Australian climber on Mt Aspiring had to turn back again this morning due to the weather, but rescuers and a guide say he could still be alive.

The man set off his beacon at the edge of the Bonar Glacier at 12.15pm on Tuesday.

There are grave concerns over his condition, but rescuers were encouraged by movement of the emergency beacon a short distance to the northeast about 2.30pm yesterday.

The climber has not moved since yesterday and remains at Quarterdeck Pass. However, searchers were still very concerned for the man in his late 20s because he was lightly equipped.

Advertisement

A Rescue Coordination Centre New Zealand (RCCNZ) spokesman said this morning a helicopter tried to fly to the man's location at 9am, but had to turn back.

However, there was still a chance he is alive.

"We've been told he has experience of building snowcaves so it's possible he's done that," the spokesman said.

"Everything is in place for immediate response if there is a break in the weather."

Professional guide and former owner of Aspiring Guides, Whitney Thurlow, also believed the climber could be alive if he was in a snowcave.

"If you dig a snowcave people can actually last a long time. The temperature warms up to about zero degrees, which isn't particularly cold compared to outside, plus the big thing is you're out of the wind.

"It's about your only option. A tent wouldn't survive up there in these conditions, it'd blow away."

Mr Thurlow said Quarterdeck Pass was a "very high narrow ramp of snow" that was "difficult to find".

He believed the poor conditions were likely to have played a part in him getting stuck on the pass.

"There's very big cliffs to the left and right of you and if you can't find it then you've got a big problem, which is the problem he's in. You wouldn't be able to find it unless you could see."

The forecast for today is heavy rain, some thunderstorms, northerly winds of 50-60 km an hour and the temperature at 1800m is between -2degC and 0degC.