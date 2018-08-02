Two serious crashes in the Waikato have seen diversions put in place.

Police were first called to State Highway 1 north of Tokoroa about 12.10pm after two trucks collided.

According to the St John Twitter account three ambulances and a rescue helicopter attended the scene and three people were treated for injuries.



ROAD CLOSED - UPDATE 2:15PM#SH2 north of Tokoroa is now CLOSED with detours between Rollett Rd & Wiltsdown Rd (south of Lichfield) which will add 15-20 minutes to your journey. Allow extra time, delay your journey or consider alternative route. ^TP

One has serious injuries, one moderate, and one minor.

The road is partially blocked and drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

At 1.40pm, three cars crashed on Piako Rd at the intersection of Puketaha Rd on the outskirts of Hamilton.

Waikato police Senior Sergeant Mike Henwood said a power line had been compromised in the crash.

One person remains trapped in the car and is being freed by firefighters.

Wel Networks are also on their way to the scene to cut power.