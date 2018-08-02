A Dunedin man found with more than 500 rounds of ammunition after a high-speed police chase has been declined parole.

Joshua Sinclair Hair, 28, was jailed for two years one month when he was sentenced in the Dunedin District Court in May.

Because he had spent six months on remand, he came before the Parole Board last month to make his case for early release.

Panel convener Bryan McMurray set out Hair's extensive criminal history.

''Mr Hair has been offending over an 11-year period. He has committed about 32 offences and is in prison for the fourth time,'' he said.

''There are nine breaches of community sanctions or release conditions on file, he offends at a rapid rate and is a versatile criminal.''

Hair demonstrated that versatility on October 31 last year when he committed an aggravated robbery, driving indiscretions, weapons and drug offences.

First he drove to a property in Waitahuna, where he demanded the resident give him cash or bank cards.

''One of you has to have destroyed my life and you're going to pay,'' Hair said.

The methamphetamine addict was spotted by police driving later that night and was pulled over.

But before police could apprehend him, he sped off, reaching 170kmh on some stretches.

Hair was again seen by police later and refused to stop.

However, the pursuit came to a halt when the Mazda he was driving broke down in Momona.

Officers found 524 rounds of .22 calibre ammunition and a wood-handled tomahawk under the passenger seat, along with 13g of cannabis.

The Parole Board said Hair was lined up to start the Drug Treatment Programme in prison this month and was wait-listed for a parenting course.

''We believe he would be an undue risk to the safety of the community given the type of offending he has been conducting in the past if he was released without treatment,'' Mr McMurray said.

Hair will be back before the board in April next year.

His sentence end date is December 2019.