The mental health treatment of a killer with a history of schizophrenia in the days before an Auckland pensioner was brutally beaten to death is being examined during a High Court murder trial.

Michael David Mulholland's body was found in the stairwell at the Western Springs flats where the 69-year-old lived on September 26 last year.

Gabriel Hikari Yad-Elohim, a 30-year-old Japanese man, is on trial for his murder before a jury and Justice Gerard van Bohemen in the High Court at Auckland.

The Herald earlier revealed Yad-Elohim was a patient at Auckland District Health Board's acute mental health unit, Te Whetu Tawera.

Herald sources said the Tokyo-born man was released from its care only days before the killing.

Michael Mulholland's body was found in a stairwell in a block of flats in Western Springs. Photo / Dean Purcell

His counsel, led by Annabel Cresswell, is seeking a verdict of not guilty by reason of insanity.

Yad-Elohim, who suffers from "treatment-resistant" schizophrenia, changed his name from Yuuki Watanabe to his Hebrew name, which translated means "hand or messenger of God".

Today, Dr William McColl, the service clinical director at Te Whetu Tawera, spoke of when Yad-Elohim self-presented at Auckland City Hospital's emergency room on September 17 before later being admitted to the mental health ward.

Medical notes show Yad-Elohim was agitated and disorganised when first assessed by the on-call psychiatrist.

"He may have also been hearing the voice of God, but that wasn't that clear," McColl said.

During McColl's cross-examination by defence lawyer Matthew Goodwin, the court heard of medical notes stating Yad-Elohim also had thoughts of harming others.

He was hearing "two chronic voices", one was of Satan, the second was a voice telling him to avoid Africans and Koreans, the court heard.

However, the notes also said Yad-Elohim wished to kill Africans and Koreans.

"This voice has increased and he is now overwhelmed by it," the notes show.

"He presents in a disorganised manner and he may act on such thoughts," the on-call psychiatrist wrote.

Yad-Elohim was also irritable, McColl said.

"I think he was seeking treatment, but I also think he was seeking reassurance and safety, but that's me speculating.

"He asked for a Bible, which couldn't be immediately provided, and he became a little upset about that."

But, McColl said, Yad-Elohim's condition was not an unusual presentation.

"Te Whetu Tawera is a pretty acute place, everyone there is pretty ill," he said.

Yad-Elohim's condition, however, appeared to improve over time after he was given some anti-psychotic medication, McColl said.

And by September 20, Yad-Elohim had stopped hearing voices, the doctor said.

A drug test had also showed traces of meth and cannabis in Yad-Elohim's system.

Under cross-examination, however, McColl conceded it can be difficult to conclude if a person's psychosis is caused by substance abuse or other health issues.

McColl said with Yad-Elohim's condition improving, he was to be discharged and scheduled for community treatment. Yad-Elohim, however, had no accommodation and was kept in the unit.

But, on September 23, there were 56 patients at Te Whetu Tawera - leaving just two empty beds.

McColl said that day two further people at Auckland City Hospital had been sectioned under the Mental Health Act.

"The hospital [Te Whetu Tawera] had become full," the doctor said.

"If it becomes full [we] look for people to discharge to respite," he said, explaining respite is the process of finding a halfway house for the patient.

The duty manager alerted McColl to Yad-Elohim's case and McColl suggested the patient go into respite while awaiting a Work and Income bond.

Just three days after Yad-Elohim's release, Mulholland was killed.

Dr Anton Wiles also told the court of Yad-Elohim's medical assessment while the accused was in custody after the bloody assault.

Wiles said he was alerted to Yad-Elohim's schizophrenic condition by arresting officer Detective Ray Fa'aofo.

"I asked [Yad-Elohim] if he had any symptoms and he said he was feeling stressed," Wiles said.

The doctor made notes which described Yad-Elohim sitting in a chair "making jerky movements" with his limbs and sweating from his brow.

Wiles also made a comment to Fa'aofo that given Yad-Elohim's mental health history he assumed his legal counsel would seek an insanity defence.

Gabriel Yad-Elohim pictured on CCTV the day of the killing. Photo / Supplied

CCTV recorded the entirety of Yad-Elohim's attack on Mulholland.

It shows Yad-Elohim pulling Mulholland out of his apartment and viciously beating him to death in the stairwell.

The footage has been suppressed by Justice van Bohemen but lasts several minutes and has been seen by the Herald.

Yad-Elohim was arrested in central Auckland the day after the attack.

During his recorded police interview with Fa'aofo, conducted without a lawyer, Yad-Elohim talks to himself in Japanese of nirvana and Jesus several times.

He also appears to start "maniacally laughing", Cresswell described to the court yesterday.

Fa'aofo told the court when police searched Yad-Elohim on its database a mental health alert appeared underneath his name,

However, under the orders of Detective Phil Cox, no further action was taken for a mental health assessment of the defendant.

Crown prosecutor Kirsten Lummis told the jury the killing was a "drug deal gone wrong".