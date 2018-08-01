Police are trying to find the victim of an alleged assault after social media footage showed him being attacked and robbed in Wellington.

The footage shows the victim carrying grocery bags from Pak'nSave and a brown skateboard on a footpath near the corner of Onepu Rd and Wha St in Kilbirnie on Wednesday, July 18.

He then appears to be assaulted and robbed.

It is believed the incident happened about 10.50pm.

Police are investigating and want to hear from the man in the footage, so they can offer him support and figure out what happened.

"I would like him to come forward and contact police," Detective Senior Sergeant Warwick McKee said.

"Police would like to hear from any members of the community that may have any information in regards to this matter."

Any witnesses should contact Wellington Police on 04 3812000 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.