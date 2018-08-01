There have been clashes outside Parliament this morning as Ngāi Te Rangi representatives protested against the Government signing the Pare Hauraki treaty settlement.

A group of protesters, including kaumatua and kuia, confronted members of the Hauraki iwi as they gathered outside Parliament in preparation for the signing of their deed of settlement agreement.

Police and security were at the scene.

The Ngāi Te Rangi protestors said they were mourning the signing, which they believe will give Hauraki iwi mana whenua status in Tauranga.

MP Andrew Little announced he would sign the controversial settlement last week.

Tauranga-based Labour MPs Jan Tinetti and Angie Warren-Clark, as well as Waiariki MP Tamati Coffey, were at the protest.

"Sorry that you can't come in today, sorry that it's all happened like this," Coffey told Ngāi Te Rangi protestors after they were denied entry to Parliament.

"I hope that between the signing of the deed … which is inevitably going to happen today, we can work on that strategy afterwards."

"I said I would walk alongside you; I will continue to."