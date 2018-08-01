After 30 years of business, Ian's Jewellers, at Paraparaumu Beach, has closed.

Kāpiti News caught up with owner Ian Williams yesterday, the last long-serving shopkeeper in the area from when he started, as his well-known shop was being emptied.

Many people, who have been loyal customers, popped into his sunny shop to say goodbye before the last official day on Tuesday.



"It has amazed me how many people have come in to see me.

"I didn't advertise I'd be shutting down - I just thought I would do it."

Ian, 69, started his jewellery career as an apprentice at Berry's Jewellers, in Dixon St, Wellington, run by father and son Bill and Paul Berry.

He had been interested in the jewellery industry and "in those days you could walk around and usually get an apprenticeship".

"I did want to join the Navy but I was too small," he joked.

He stayed at Berry's Jewellers for 27 years learning everything about the industry especially manufacturing until he decided to set up his own shop in Kāpiti.

He found the perfect building, with lots of sun, in 43a Seaview Rd, Paraparaumu Beach, where Ian's Jewellers has been for three decades.

"It has been a neat place to have a shop."

Working alongside him throughout the years has been his assistant/secretary Alison Clemens.

"I walked in the door with him and I've walked out with him," she said.

"It has just me him and I and we've worked really well together.

"He's a great person and I couldn't have worked with anyone better.

"It has been brilliant.

"It's the end of an era but it won't change our friendship."

The shop has had a good reputation especially as Ian has always created jewellery by hand whether it be rings, brooches to "anything and everything virtually".

Being close to home has been a bonus and he's had strong support from wife Irene and their three children Hamish, Jodi and Scott.

While sad to see the business close, Ian, who thanked his wife, children, colleague Alison and the many customers, has many fond memories to treasure.

"It has been a good career to have."