A Rotorua man has died after a crash on State Highway 5/Ngongotaha Rd on Sunday .

Rudolf Jacabus Hoogenboom, 84, of Rotorua, died in hospital on Tuesday.

Police were called to the crash between a car and bus near Henderson Rd at 12.45pm on Sunday.

The driver of the car was taken to Rotorua Hospital in a moderate condition before deteriorating and being transferred to Waikato Hospital later that day.

Police have extended sympathies to his family and friends.

Nobody on the bus was injured in the crash.

The police Serious Crash Unit is investigating.