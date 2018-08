A man has been arrested following a machete attack in Stanmore Bay, Auckland last night.

Police were called to an address in John Rd about 10.30pm where a 31-year-old man had been wounded with a machete.

The victim was transported to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition. He remains in a serious condition.

A 48-year-old man is due to appear in North Shore District Court this morning charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.