A house in Hanmer Springs has been severely damaged by fire.

Crews were called to the home on Caverhill Close about 8.45 last night, to find it well involved in flames.

Eight firefighters worked late into the night to contain the blaze.

There were initially fears of someone still inside the house, but everyone has been accounted for.

The cause is unknown, but it's not being treated as suspicious.

Fire crews left just after 1am, and a fire investigator will head to the scene this morning.