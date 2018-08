Police are looking for a man following a shooting at Taranaki Base Hospital.

One man was shot in the leg on hospital grounds this evening around 9.35pm and is being treated there.

"Efforts are underway to locate the other men involved in this incident as it is understood they have left the scene.

"At this stage, we believe the parties are known to each other and for that reason, don't believe there is any risk to the public," Senior Sergeant Jeff Veale said.

Advertisement

More to come.