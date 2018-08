Multiple fire and emergency crews are battling a large blaze at a house in Hanmer Springs this evening.

A fire and emergency spokesman told the Herald that everyone was accounted for and no injuries had been recorded.

He said fire and emergency received multiple calls for the incident, the first around 9.20pm.

Eight crews were still on the scene around 10.30pm attempting to put out the fire that would "very badly damage, if not destroy" the building.