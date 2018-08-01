An investigation is underway to determine why Brigham Creek Rd near the intersection with Kauri Rd in Whenuapai is subsiding.

Auckland Transport has closed part of the road impacted by a large crack that streaks down the middle of the northbound lane for about 30 metres.

Uzra Balouch, member of the Upper Harbour Local Board for Auckland Council posted on Facebook alerting locals of the partial road closure.

"Drivers are requested to be aware that part of the lane is closed. People should drive with care and if possible avoid the area particularly at peak travel times."

The crack that has formed on Brigham Creek Rd. Photo / Supplied

A disgruntled motorcyclist commented on the post revealing they were almost at breaking point over the state of the road.

"I almost lost it on my motorcycle last night on yet more formed potholes ... all I wanna do is get to work and home safely," he said.

Big property developments have been underway in Whenuapai for several months with hundreds of houses being built in the area.

Locals have speculated online that heavy trucks carrying construction supplies on Brigham Creek Rd could be causing the subsidence potholes to form.