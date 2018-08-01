The family of murdered Greymouth man Cyrus Alexis Alupis say he was a "very loved son and a great father who loved all his children".

He was fatally stabbed in the early hours of Monday morning and a 17-year-old man has since been charged with his murder.

The teenager faced the Greymouth District Court on Monday afternoon and will remain in custody until Tuesday, August 21.

Alupis was found with critical injuries around 2am on Cowper St and died shortly after at Grey Base Hospital.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen a young man dressed in dark clothing in the nearby area between 1.15am and 4.45am that morning.

Chapel St, Willis St, Alexander Terrace are of particular interest or the area near the Countdown a police spokesperson said.

"A pair of black casual-style shoes, approximately size 11-12 may have been left in this area," they said.

The family of the 41-year-old have requested privacy while the homicide is investigated by police.

Members of the public with any information about the incident are asked to contact Greymouth Police on 03 768 1600.

Information can also be supplied anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.