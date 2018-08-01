Winston Peters' final day as Acting Prime Minister has seen him use sizeist language in the debating chamber.

After Tracey Martin announced that Dr Pauline Kingi had resigned from the Wally Haumaha inquiry, National members made several interjections while Martin and other MPs were speaking.

Speaker Trevor Mallard rose and objected to the noise, during which time one National MP shouted something out.

As Speaker Trevor Mallard warned the member, reported by Newshub to be Gerry Brownlee, Peters can be heard saying "Throw fatty out".

The comments were picked up on social media, with many users expressing their shock at what Peters had said.