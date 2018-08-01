A major crash between a motorcycle and a car has forced the closure of Lake Rd in Belmont.

Traffic faces major delays after the road was closed between School Rd and Bayswater Ave.

A St John spokesperson said one person was taken to Auckland Hospital in a serious condition.

She said St John received the call around 6.03pm and were on scene by 6.15pm.

AKL Traffic Update: Crash blocking lanes on Lake Rd, in Belmont, near the intersection with Bayswater Ave. Follow directions of emergency services- Avoid area if possible. ^RS — Time Saver Traffic (@TSTraffic) August 1, 2018

The road is Devonport's key connection to the rest of the city and Auckland Transport warns it could be closed for some time while police investigate.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area if possible and to expect delays.

More to come.

