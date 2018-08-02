Two men arrested after an alleged attack on four strangers, in which a man was hit in the chest with an axe in Hastings seven weeks ago, are denying charges against them.

Kupe Matenga, 25, and Heath Aidan Gillies, 33, are jointly charged with five offences alleged to have happened in the attack at an address in Riverslea Rd on June 13, including two of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, which has a maximum penalty of 14 years in jail.

The other charges are aggravated burglary, assault with a weapon and assault, while each also faces separate drugs charges, including an allegation that Matenga on June 25 had methamphetamine for supply, for which the maximum penalty is life imprisonment.

Each has pleaded not guilty and been remanded to appear for a case review hearing in Napier District Court on September 21, with a trial tentatively scheduled for early next year.

It was reported at the time the complainants were sitting outside their flat toasting the arrival of a new flatmate when two gang members passing by jumped the fence on to the property and launched into an assault.

The new arrival, aged 22 and in the flat just a few hours, was rushed to hospital and then flown to Wellington for emergency surgery after the axe was thrust into his chest,

suffering a cut to his heart, a punctured lung and fractures to two ribs.

A second flatmate was also taken to hospital but discharged the following day.

Gillies had been arrested several days later but it was almost a fortnight before Matenga was arrested, appearing in court in Hastings for the first time on the charges on June 26, and reappearing in Napier District Court yesterday.