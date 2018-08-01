Around 40 New Zealand firefighters will head to California to help their American counterparts battle over 15 deadly wildfires.

At least eight people have been killed by the blazes and over 1000 homes and businesses have been destroyed as well.

Fire and Emergency Mid-South Canterbury said on Facebook they would be sending a small team to join the group Kiwis heading to America.

"Thursday evening or Friday morning our Kiwi team will head to the US to help out our American counterparts as they battle huge wildfires," they said.

"There's a team of about 40 deploying from here in New Zealand who will join forces with an Australian contingent, the deployment could last up to 36 days or longer."

The states biggest fire, named the Carr Fire, has ripped through 110,154 acres of California in the past week.