The National Party are asking how a gang member in Rimutaka Prison was able to film videos of himself getting Mongrel Mob tattoos in jail and chanting Mob slogans and obscenities with other prison inmates in a cell.

The videos were uploaded to YouTube under an account called Mob Music. It features music videos by a Rotorua gang member Tihema Nuttall – who calls himself Temm Dogg - a repeat offender who has been in and out of jail for offences including burglaries and assault.

Prisoners are not allowed mobile phones and items such as tattooing guns are banned.

Prisoners are also supposed to have only limited access to the internet and jails have cellphone blocking technology.

Over the past three weeks several videos have been loaded which appear to have been filmed in jail.

One video posted two weeks ago shows a prisoner getting a tattoo from another inmate.

Another posted a week ago shows inmates listening to music while barking and shouting expletives and Mob slogans including "sieg f****ing heil".

National Party corrections spokesman David Bennett asked Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis about the incidents in Parliament today.

At the same time, the Corrections Department issued a statement saying it became aware of the video early on Tuesday morning, four prisoners involved identified and the cellphone used had been found. The tattoo gun had been found on routine searches the day before.

Neil Beales, the chief custodial officer at the Ministry of Corrections, said the prisoners have been moved and charged with misconduct.

"We appreciate that any images of prisoners available online will be of particular concern to the victims of offending. We are making contact with YouTube and asking for the content to be removed."

Police had issued a wanted notice for Nuttall in October last year and again in January this year.

He had previously served time in the early 2010s, re-offended within two months of being released and was sentenced to a further 15 months in 2013.

The most recent upload prior to the recent spate was seven months ago - a music video called Under Suspicion.

Prior to that the account featured Temm Dogg videos with names including Most Wanted, Red, Crime Life, Mobligated and Rob U2.