A former Labour cabinet minister has been installed as the chairman of the drug-buying agency Pharmac, with Health Minister David Clark saying it was time to refresh the leadership.

Clark announced the appointment of Steve Maharey as the new chairman, replacing Stuart McLauchlan who held the position for almost eight years.

Maharey, who moved into academia after his retirement from politics in 2008, is also a former vice-chancellor of Massey University.

"Steve Maharey is a hugely experienced leader with strong governance skills. He is fiercely intelligent and compassionate, and I am delighted he has agreed to take on this important role," says David Clark.

"I also want today to thank Stuart McLauchlan for his long record of service. Stuart was first appointed as Pharmac chair in 2010 and has provided strong leadership throughout that time," Clark said in a statement.

"However, after eight years with the same chair it is timely to refresh the leadership of the board for the years to come."