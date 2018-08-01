Donations, well-wishes and offers of support are flooding in for the 87-year-old victim of a "cowardly" attack in Hastings at the weekend.

Foot traffic into the Hawke's Bay Today offices has been steady with people offering what they can since the news of the attack was made public on Sunday.

The man, who has not been identified, was forced into the back of his car outside Countdown Hastings on Saturday afternoon, where he was then driven to several ATM machines, made to withdraw cash from his account, and hand it to his attackers.

Yesterday, $1000 from the Tremains Community Trust was also donated.

"We set it up a few years ago and a lot of our fundraising goes towards that trust to help out people in the community, so we thought it was a good opportunity to be able to help out this guy," Tremains managing director Simon Tremain said.

Aside from monetary donations, Age Concern Flaxmere provided a small audible personal alarm for the victim, as part of their Stay Safe project.

Countdown Hastings store manager Richard O'Mahony said they co-operating with the Police inquiry, and making CCTV available to them where they can.

"We weren't made aware of the incident until the Police contacted us and are of course helping in any way we can. Like all New Zealanders we were shocked to hear about what happened and our thoughts are with the man involved."

O'Mahony said they have informed Police they would like to help make sure he is okay and plan to do so when the time is right.

A victim support spokeswoman said they were working closely with the pensioner.

Police, yesterday confirmed there had been no further developments and the investigation was ongoing.

Hawke's Bay Today is accepting donations to help the victim. Cash donations can be made at offices in Napier or Hastings.

The Hastings office is on the corner of Warren and Heretaunga Streets and the Napier office is at 105 Dickens St.