A team of skilled rescuers are waiting for a break in the weather to search for a climber missing on Mt Aspiring without most of his gear.

Search and Rescue mission co-ordinator Mike Roberts said the 29-year-old Australian soldier was due back from Mount Aspiring on Monday.

The man didn't return, and activated his distress beacon yesterday.

Roberts said two alpine cliff rescuers dropped at a nearby hut found most of the man's gear, meaning he was expecting to make a quick climb, but became trapped by bad weather.

"It is an awful situation. We're extremely lucky we've some very experienced helicopter operators there and a hugely experienced alpine cliff rescue team, so in terms of a rescue effort we really couldn't ask for better professional people to do the job," Roberts said.

He said the searchers were ready to deploy as soon as the dangerous weather clears.

There is snow and sleet in the area at the moment.