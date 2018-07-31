Four young men threatened staff at New Lynn McDonald's with weapons and then fled from police in a stolen vehicle overnight.

Police said the four men entered the fast-food outlet at 1.40am with weapons, but fled the scene empty-handed.

Police noticed a stolen vehicle on the Northwestern Motorway soon after and tried to stop the car before a pursuit began.

The car stopped on Glen Rd, Ranui, and the four men fled the vehicle on foot.

The police Eagle helicopter and a dog unit were used to help. Four young men, aged 15, 18, 19 and 20, were arrested and now face a number of charges. They are expected to appear in court today.