'It's wrong': Turnbull's pie-eating style divides Internet https://t.co/JNkeXlHZJI — MSN Australia (@MSNAustralia) July 27, 2018

Acting Prime Minister Winston Peters has taken a break from bagging Australia to come out in support of Australia's Prime Minister, Malcolm Turnbull, for his pie-eating technique.

Turnbull has been in the eye of scandal after he was pictured eating a meat pie with a knife and fork and prising off the lid of the pie.

Peters' chipped in on Twitter this morning, saying he would do the same.

"I don't give a rat's derriere what people think. I'll eat a pie with a knife and fork. Some pies are very flaky and sometimes you want to put sauce on."

Advertisement

In support of @TurnbullMalcolm, I don't give a rat's derriere what people think I'll eat a pie with a knife and fork. Some pies are very flaky, and sometimes you want to put sauce on. — Winston Peters (@winstonpeters) July 31, 2018

The moment of "mateship" follows a fortnight in which Peters has criticised Australia for its deportation policy and run a prolonged campaign for Australia to change its flag, claiming it had nicked the design from New Zealand in the first place.

Peters had also criticised former Australian Prime Minister John Howard after Howard's speech at the National Party Conference last weekend, in which Howard had described the election outcome as "unjust and unfair".

Peters said he had always had respect for Howard, but it amounted to interfering in domestic politics. Peters had put his own remarks about Australian politics down to "candour" saying the two countries were close enough to be frank with each other.