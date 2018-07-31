A search and rescue operation for an Australian climber missing on Mt Aspiring will start again this morning.

It is hoped a break in the weather will allow an alpine cliff rescue team to reach the climber's location.

A Maritime New Zealand rescue co-ordination centre spokesman said police were alerted about 8am yesterday that a 28 or 29-year-old Australian male was overdue after setting out to climb Mt Aspiring on Friday.

The car of the climber, who was due back about noon on Monday, was found in the car park where he left it.

Advertisement

A beacon near the mountain was activated at 12.15pm yesterday and the rescue co-ordination centre took over the search.

The spokesman said the activated beacon had moved slowly throughout the afternoon, before settling at Quarterdeck Pass, about 2300m above sea level on the edge of the Bonar Glacier.

A beacon near the mountain was activated at 12.15pm yesterday and the rescue co-ordination centre took over the search.

An Aspiring rescue helicopter flew to Wanaka to pick up an alpine cliff rescue team, to search for the climber, but poor weather meant the helicopter could not reach the climber's location by nightfall.

Last night two members of the rescue team were dropped at Aspiring Hut to watch for a break in the weather, which would allow them to attempt to reach the climber.