Congestion is building on Auckland's city bound motorway routes this morning with a crash adding to the delays.

At 6.45am the NZ Transport Agency said congestion was heavy city bound on the Southern Motorway between Papakura and Takanini, while a crash before Tip Top corner was adding to delays.

Northern Motorway

Citybound:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Moderate to heavy at times from Greville Rd.

Northbound: Free flowing.

Southern Motorway
Citybound: Heavy between Papakura and Takanini. Crash blocking right lane before Tip Top Cnr city bound. Causing delays.

Southbound: Free flowing.

Northwestern Motorway
Citybound: Heavy through Royal Rd.

Westbound: Free flowing.

Waterview Tunnel Southbound Free flowing.

Southwestern Motorway
Southbound:​ Light flows.

Northbound: Free flowing.

Waterview Tunnel Northbound​ Free flowing.