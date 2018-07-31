Congestion is building on Auckland's city bound motorway routes this morning with a crash adding to the delays.

At 6.45am the NZ Transport Agency said congestion was heavy city bound on the Southern Motorway between Papakura and Takanini, while a crash before Tip Top corner was adding to delays.

6:45AM UPDATE

This crash quickly moved clear of lanes. Allow extra time through this area. ^TP

Northern Motorway

Citybound:

Moderate to heavy at times from Greville Rd.

Northbound: Free flowing.

Southern Motorway

Citybound: Heavy between Papakura and Takanini. Crash blocking right lane before Tip Top Cnr city bound. Causing delays.

Southbound: Free flowing.

Northwestern Motorway

Citybound: Heavy through Royal Rd.

Westbound: Free flowing.

Waterview Tunnel Southbound Free flowing.

Southwestern Motorway

Southbound:​ Light flows.

Northbound: Free flowing.

Waterview Tunnel Northbound​ Free flowing.