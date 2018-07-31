Congestion is building on Auckland's city bound motorway routes this morning with a crash adding to the delays.
At 6.45am the NZ Transport Agency said congestion was heavy city bound on the Southern Motorway between Papakura and Takanini, while a crash before Tip Top corner was adding to delays.
Northern Motorway
Citybound:
Moderate to heavy at times from Greville Rd.
Northbound: Free flowing.
Southern Motorway
Citybound: Heavy between Papakura and Takanini. Crash blocking right lane before Tip Top Cnr city bound. Causing delays.
Southbound: Free flowing.
Northwestern Motorway
Citybound: Heavy through Royal Rd.
Westbound: Free flowing.
Waterview Tunnel Southbound Free flowing.
Southwestern Motorway
Southbound: Light flows.
Northbound: Free flowing.
Waterview Tunnel Northbound Free flowing.