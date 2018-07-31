One person is unaccounted for and another has suffered burns after a fire "totally destroyed" a house in Maketu early this morning.

The large, single storey brick farmhouse on Maketu Rd has been gutted by the blaze.

A fire safety investigator has cordoned off the scene at Maketu Rd near the intersection of Kaituna Rd, and one fire crew remains on the site.

He told the Bay of Plenty Times one person had been injured and another was missing.

A Tauranga Hospital spokesman said a 49-year-old man was in a stable condition in the intensive care unit.

Maketu Fire Service chief fire officer Shane Gourlay said the man, an occupant of the house, had burns on his hands and feet.

Gourlay said the man had already escaped the burning house when firefighters arrived.

He said a second occupant had yet to be tracked down but firefighters had not found anyone in what remained of the house.

He said the four-bedroom house, including the attached garage, was "totally destroyed".

More than 20 firefighters from four trucks and a water tanker were called to the scene.

Graphic/NZME

A fire crew remained at the scene while the fire safety investigation was carried out, Gourlay said.

Earlier Fire and Emergency Northern Communications shift manager Craig Dally said firefighters were called to the house about 2.12am.

"It was well alight when the brigade arrived."

The brick home has been gutted by the fire. Photo/John Borren

Four crews from Maketu, Te Puke, Pukehina and Greerton, were called to fight the fire.

Pukehina firefighter Errol Watts said the house was about 300sq m and steel frame.

He said a lot of water was required to put out the large blaze.