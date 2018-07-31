Train services that run along the Pacific coast between Christchurch and Picton are set to run again late this year after the service was suspended two years ago.

The first KiwiRail Coastal Pacific train will run on December 1, two years after the Kaikōura earthquake struck on November 14, 2016.

KiwiRail's GGM Sales and Commercial, Alan Piper, said the return of the service will be welcomed by Marlborough and Kaikōura residents and business owners.

"This will be very welcome news for the people of Kaikoura, as the Coastal Pacific plays a critical role in the local economy by bringing thousands of tourists into the area.

"Before the earthquake, the Coastal Pacific carried about 43,000 passengers into the Marlborough/Kaikōura regions during its summer season.

"These passengers are estimated to spend almost $35m in the two regions, supporting 300 local jobs," Piper said.

The scenic route also opens up the opportunity for domestic and international tourists to travel throughout the country, from Auckland to the West Coast via train and ferry.