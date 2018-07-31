Not many people get the chance to explore the pristine waters around the Kermadec Islands but Royal New Zealand Navy members got to do just that.

The Royal NZ Navy diver shared a photo of a diver taking advantage of the magnificent surroundings during some downtime while the HMNZS Canterbury was moored near the islands earlier this year.

"Can you spot the diver? A Navy diver recreationally dives off #HMNZSCanterbury during Hands to Bathe while she was moored in the Kermadec Islands earlier this year," the Twitter post said.

The photo was taken by Lorna Doogan, a snorkel lead for the Experiencing Marine Reserves trip to the Kermadecs. The organisation leads snorkel trips to teach people about marine conservation.

In her free time Doogan loves to work on her underwater photography and do some free diving.

Hands to bathe is a naval tradition which originated centuries ago when the captain dropped anchor to allow sailors to take a dip and get clean.

These days it is treat - a chance for crew to jump overboard for a bit of fun during a long deployment.