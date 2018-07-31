A man has been arrested and charged with indecent assault in Upper Hutt.

Wellington District Crime Squad officers arrested the man yesterday after a public appeal for help.

The alleged assault occurred in Upper Hutt's Pine Ave last week and the victim together with detectives last week appealed for help on TVNZ's Police Ten 7 reality television show.

"There was a great response from Police Ten 7 as the case was also shared extensively on social media," Detective Sergeant Rachael Casbolt said.

Det Sgt Casbolt said the victim has been advised of the arrest and no further comment would be made on the case as it was now before the court.

