The bus that crashed and resulted in the death of an 11-year-old girl on Mt Ruapehu last Saturday had failed multiple Certificate of Fitness (COF) inspections.

The 1994 Mitsubishi Fuso bus had failed nine inspections between 2005 and 2016 and at the end of May this year had recorded 277,885km.

Hannah Francis was killed when a bus crashed while descending the mountain on Saturday.

An Automobile Association (AA) vehicle history report obtained by the Herald shows the bus had recorded "inconsistent" odometer readings.

In July 2010 the bus' odometer reading showed the bus had travelled 199,639km but declined to 118,044km by May 2011.

The AA report says the odometer may have been tampered with, explaining the drop in kilometres.

"Inconsistent odometer readings - possibly around-the-clock, wound-back or human error. The vehicle's odometer readings appear to go backwards," the report says.

The report also revealed the Mitsubishi bus had been registered in Japan before being registered in New Zealand in 2004.

The bus' then current COF expired on July 28 - the day of the crash.

"Without a current COF, this vehicle cannot legally be on the road," the report said.

