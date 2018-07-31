Long-time LGBTI advocate Helen Clark is gracing the front cover of express magazine for the 125th anniversary of women's suffrage.

The former prime minister was primed for the front cover because she's a "classic portrait of female strength" and the August issue celebrates a number of Kiwi women.

The magazine's editor, Oliver Hall, says it's an honour to have Clark not only feature in the edition but to be on the front cover.

"The team at express are thrilled to have this artistic interpretation of the former prime minister and UN ambassador on their cover.

"Clark's interview is one of many features in their August issue that celebrates the amazing work of a diverse range of New Zealand women and other members of the LGBTI community," Hall said.

Clark is recognised for her years of support for the gay community and was interviewed for one of the feature articles in the August edition.

Interestingly, the former prime minister doesn't feature on the cover in photographic form because she was overseas when they put it together.

"Helen Clark was travelling overseas so we had no window to do a shoot for the cover.

"Her team supplied a fairly limited selection of media images, so I felt the best option was for us to create something that could capture both the eye and the imagination," Hall said.

Former Mr Gay New Zealand and former RNZAF member Matt Fistonich suggest the illustration be moulded around the "We Can Do It" poster.

Auckland artist Shane Crook put together a basic draft for express and then it was passed over to Spinc Media where designer Joel Amores took the reins.

"Joel's first draft, however, was more of a caricature," Hall said.

"Not particularly flattering - to me it resembled a cover The Listener might do if a prime minister sent a thousand Kiwi troops into a war zone.

"Feedback was given, and by draft number three we were really getting somewhere; achieving a bright, celebratory, pop-art style cover that would be loved by readers and fly off the stands.

"Sending it over to Clark was nerve-racking. I was ecstatic when her assistant forwarded me an email from her that simply read, Love it!"

The Clark feature article promotes her up-and-coming guest speaker appearances at Rainbow Auckland's Charity Auction and Dinner on September 9.