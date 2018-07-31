A new - and very steep - playground slide has been cordoned off for safety checks after proving wildly popular.

The twisted beige slide in Anderson's Park has been temporarily closed just two weeks after the newly nature themed playground re-opened.

The Napier City Council said it had to temporarily close it to check the bolts which hold it together after high demand from members of the public.

The excited spirits of both children and adults have been dampened by the sudden closure.

Napier City Council spokespersonTania McCauley said it was normal for equipment in new playgrounds to be checked after opening.

"Also, it's been built to New Zealand playground safety standards," she says.

The slide was increasingly popular as word of it spread. Some parents were hesitant about the safety of of the attraction while others believed it helped build self-confidence and risk taking for children.

Napier resident Sally Ralph commented on Facebook after seeing plenty of excited children using the slide in recent weeks.

"My granddaughter was too scared to do it at first , but when she did she came down screaming, laughing and smiling, and I watched many other children slide down with big grins, great confidence booster, I hope the slide reopens soon."

Another Facebook post agreed, saying any parents concerned about children hurting themselves should use "common sense and watch their kids".

McCauley said the slide met high safety standards.

"It's also been checked by Future Landscapes Ltd, a licensed playground auditing company, for compliance with this standard."

It's not just the children who were disappointed by the slide's closure, but adults as well, with some families travelling from Havelock and Hastings only to discover the slide was closed.

The city council planned to have the slide re-opened by the end of this week.

The slide closure did not affect the rest of the playground, which opened earlier than expected this month, just in time for the second week of the school holidays.