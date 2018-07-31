Kiwis are being hit by a scam where people are told they will have potentially embarrassing footage released if they do not pay up.

Police have today warned about the email scam saying they had been contacted by several victims.

The email states malware had been installed on the recipient's device and had captured information about them including a password, along with potentially embarrassing footage.

If the targets did not pay up the information would be released to family and friends, the email says.

Anyone who received an email of this nature was advised to report it to their local police as soon as possible.

Police said if people had any doubt about a call, email or approach, it was more than likely it was a scam.

Anyone who believed they were a victim of a crime, in person or online, should report the matter to their local police.

Information on current scams that are operating can be found on the Ministry of Consumer Affairs website.