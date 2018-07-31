A search and rescue operation is under way in Mount Aspiring National Park following a beacon activation around lunchtime today.

A Maritime New Zealand rescue coordination centre spokesman said police were alerted at around 8am this morning that a 28 or 29-year-old Australian male was overdue after setting out to climb Mount Aspiring on Friday.

The climber was due back today and they found his car still in the carpark where he left it.

A beacon near the mountain was activated at 12.15pm today and the rescue coordination centre took over the search.

An Aspiring Helicopters rescue helicopter flew to Wanaka to pick up an alpine cliff rescue team, who would search for the missing man.

Thick low cloud and light rain may limit the helicopter's ability to get to the location where the beacon was activated, the spokesman said, although the team would be dropped as close as possible and would be carrying enough supplies for three or four days.

The team would then assess conditions and decide whether to tramp to the location.